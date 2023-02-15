JUST IN
Business Standard

RE firm SWREL seeks India expansion by working on Reliance projects

Engineering major will participate in projects where supply and land risk is not there: CEO

Topics
Reliance Industries | EPC companies | NTPC

Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

renewable energy
SWREL, which has portfolios in the US, Australia, UAE, hinges its India growth plans by partnering with institutions.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWREL), one of the world's largest engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) players in the solar sector, seeks to expand in the Indian market on the back of oil major Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

Read our full coverage on Reliance Industries

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 14:28 IST

