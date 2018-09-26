Re-rating ahead for Divi's with revenues, profit set to increase

Divi’s Laboratories is trading close to its all-time highs on multiple triggers. The near-term positive for the stock can be attributed to the rupee depreciation, given 90 per cent of its revenues comes from exports. A weaker rupee will add to its revenues and profits.

In addition to this, revenue growth is expected to be driven by capacity expansion and commissioning of facilities in FY19. The new facilities will help the company tap additional opportunities, which have opened up due to pollution-related supply constraints in China. It is not surprising, then, that ...