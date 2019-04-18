JUST IN
Jet Airways crisis: Paying lessors, banks a challenge for new owner
Real estate firm owner comes to Jet employees rescue, offers jobs

I owe my handsomeness to Jet Airways, the owner of the real estate firm said in a Facebook post

Jet Airways employes at a peaceful demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday | Photo: Sanjay K Sharma
A former Jet Airways cabin crew member-turned-real estate consultant is offering jobs to his former colleagues in the airline whose careers are at risk.

"I owe my handsomeness to Jet Airways. Happy to recruit from my favourite airline," Amit Wadhwani said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Wadhwani runs Sai Estate Consultants in Mumbai. The company is offering jobs to Jet employees in various sales, marketing, quality assurance and other roles.
