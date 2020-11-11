Realty firm Prestige Estates' Q2 net profit down 40% at Rs 94 crore

Bengaluru based realty firm Projects Ltd on Wednesday reported a 40 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 93.8 crore for the quarter ended September.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 157.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income stood at Rs 1,916.7 crore in the second quarter of this financial year as against Rs 1,962.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

