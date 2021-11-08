Realty firm Sobha Q2 net profit jumps nearly 3-fold to Rs 48.3 cr

-
ALSO READ
Blue Star net profit jumps two-fold to Rs 31.45 crore in September qtr
Mahindra Finance Q2 net jumps over three-fold to Rs 1,103 crore
Realty firm Sobha Q1 profit up 73% at Rs 11 cr
Godrej Properties Q2 profit jumps 5-fold: sales bookings hiked 2-fold
Sobha launches luxury residential township in Bengaluru - Sobha Townpark
-
Realty firm Sobha Ltd on Monday reported a nearly three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 48.3 crore for the quarter ended September and announced plans to raise Rs 140 crore through the issue of debentures.
Its net profit stood at Rs 16.2 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income also increased to Rs 832.3 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, from Rs 545.9 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Sobha Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
The board has approved the issue of unlisted secured non-convertible redeemable debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. The size of the issue is Rs 140 crore in one or more tranches, the filing added.
Bengaluru-based Sobha Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU