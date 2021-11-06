Divi's Labs second quarter net profit rises 17% to Rs 606 crore

-
Drug firm Divi's Laboratories on Saturday reported a 16.71 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 606.46 crore for the quarter ended September 30, mainly on account of robust sales.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 519.59 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Divi's Laboratories said in a filing to the BSE.
Its consolidated total income during July-September 2021 stood at Rs 2,006.62 crore. It was Rs 1,762.94 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
The group has not experienced any significant impact on its operations, supply chain and recoverability of carrying amounts of financial and non-financial assets due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Divi's Labs said.
