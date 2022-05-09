Reliance Brands signs franchise agreement with Italian luxury brand Tod's

-
Reliance Brands Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, has signed an franchise agreement to sell Italian luxury lifestyle brand Tod’s products in India.
Tod's has been operational in India since 2008 with brand stores in DLF Emporio, New Delhi and Palladium, Mumbai and multi brand ecommerce platform Ajio Luxe. The multi-year agreement allows Reliance Brands to sell Tod’s luxury collection of footwear, handbags and accessories.
The management of existing channels will be taken over by Reliance Brands Limited and the focus will be on enhancing the brand’s potential in the market and strengthening their digital presence.
“Reconciling excellent craftsmanship with a hunger to innovate for the new consumers, Tod’s has crafted a unique space for itself at the global luxury front. A name that conjures images of luxe leathers and soigné materials, we are thrilled to partner with the brand to uphold its core values of exceptional quality, craftsmanship and effortless elegance in the Indian market,” said Darshan Mehta, MD, Reliance Brands Limited.
"We are very pleased to partner with the country's leading luxury retailer as we believe that our common passion for quality and a modern and sophisticated lifestyle will allow us fully to express the potential of this important partnership," said Carlo Alberto Beretta, Tod's General Brand Manager.
