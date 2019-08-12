Reliance Capital in talks with 3 firms to sell entire stake in health arm

Reliance Capital, which owns a 100 per cent stake in Reliance Health Insurance (RHI), has approached three companies — the Ajay Piramal group, TVS Capital Funds, and PremjiInvest — to sell its entire stake in the company. A deal could be finalised by next month.

Moelis & Company, a global investment bank, is helping with the transaction. This is part of Reliance Capital’s strategy to monetise some assets and utilise the proceeds to pare debt. It is exiting other businesses as well that require high capital investments in the long run, such as health care ...