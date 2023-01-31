Reliance Consumer enters biscuit segment, inks pact with Lanka's Maliban

Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), the arm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ventures (RRVL), has entered into a strategic partnership with Sri Lanka-headquartered Maliban Biscuit Manufactories (Maliban).

With this pact, Maliban will offer a range of biscuits to Indian consumers.

This also marks Reliance’s entry into the biscuit space and it will also directly compete with Britannia Industries and Parle Products.

Maliban, a household name in Sri Lanka, is well known for the last 70 years for its range of biscuits, crackers, cookies and wafers. The company has expanded its product reach to global markets and exports to over 35 countries across five continents, RRVL said in a release.

In December, RCPL launched its packaged consumer products brand, ‘Independence’, a distribution network for its fast-expanding portfolio.

“RCPL’s vision is to bring to Indian consumers a bouquet of domestic and globally-recognised consumer brands and product choices that offer a superior value proposition with exceptional quality,” it said in a release.

Isha Ambani, executive director, RRVL, said, “With a leading market position, Maliban has deep-rooted heritage and credibility. With this strategic partnership between RCPL and Maliban, we will not only be strengthening our portfolio through a great brand but will also be able to offer an excellent value proposition through quality products to our Indian consumers.”

She added, “Being the custodian of several widely-known global brands in India, Reliance is well positioned to further expand the excellent consumer equity and reach that Maliban has built over 70 years.”

Kumudika Fernando, group managing director, Maliban, also said in the release, “The complementary strengths of our two organisations will enable us to bring the unique and highly sought-after tastes of Maliban to India’s discerning consumers. We look forward to collaborating with Reliance Consumer Products towards this shared objective to provide Indian consumers with world-class products.”

With this partnership, Reliance and Maliban will develop value propositions that will strengthen RCPL’s portfolio in the biscuit segment.