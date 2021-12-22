Reliance General Insurance to soon launch nine sandbox approved products

The Reliance General Insurance Company said on Tuesday that it will soon come out with nine sandbox products to meet evolving consumer needs.

The company has already received approval for the same from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

This announcement is in line with the company's long-term goal of re-innovating and redefining the insurance sector to cater to the fast-transforming customer expectations in the digital age.

"Three out of the nine products are from the telematics segment, while the rest of the offerings are from the company's innovative product line designed to address customers' current and future policy requirements. Being one of the most tech-driven insurance companies, RGICL aims to introduce these pioneering product offerings to provide holistic insurance cover from a futuristic perspective," the company said in a statement.

According to Rakesh Jain, CEO, Reliance General Insurance Company: "The pandemic has transformed the insurance landscape and elevated customer expectations. The approved nine sandbox products are designed to meet customer expectations through personalised offerings."

"They are also modelled to address customers' current and futuristic requirements. We intend to take the customer experiences to the next level with these new-age offerings," Jain said.

Reliance General Insurance, a part of Reliance Capital, is one of the leading general insurance in India. It offers motor insurance, health insurance, travel insurance, and home insurance, among other customised solutions.

