Reliance Industries extends deadline to complete Future group deal

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Retail Ventures acquires sole control of Just Dial
RIL seeks NCLT nod for shareholder meeting to approve Future group deal
FRL-RIL deal: SC asks NCLT, CCI, Sebi not to pass final orders for 4 weeks
Reliance Industries may renegotiate Future group valuation: Bankers
Siva industries' IBC proceedings: Lenders to appeal against NCLT order
-
Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), the retail arm of Reliance Industries, has for the second time extended the timeline for completing its Rs 24,713-crore deal with the Future group, to March 31, 2022, as it awaits regulatory and judicial clearances.
In a regulatory filing on Friday, Future Retail said RRVL had “extended the timeline for a long-stop date from September 30, 2021 to March 31, 2022, which has been duly acknowledged by Reliance Retail and Fashion Lifestyle Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of RRVL”. Earlier, RRVL had extended the timeline for a long-stop date from March 31, 2021 to September 30, 2021, said the filing.
Long stop, an established practice in merger & acquisition transactions, is a timeframe in which parties agree on which conditions precedent to a transaction need to be fulfilled and the transaction completed.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had recently allowed Future group firms to hold meetings of its shareholders and creditors to seek approval for the sale of assets to RRVL.
The NCLT also dismissed the application filed by e-commerce major Amazon opposing the scheme of merger of Future group companies. Amazon had filed an application objecting to the NCLT order.
The scheme of arrangement between Future and Reliance Retail entails the consolidation of Future group's retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing assets into one entity -- Future Enterprises Ltd -- and then transferring it to Reliance Retail.
In August last year, RRVL had said it would acquire the retail and wholesale business, and the logistics and warehousing business of the Future group for Rs 24,713 crore. The deal has been contested by Amazon, an investor in Future Coupons, which in turn is a shareholder in Future Retail.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU