Reliance Infra sells HQ in Mumbai's Santacruz to YES Bank for Rs 1200 cr

The entire proceeds from the sale of Reliance Centre in Santacruz will be utilised to repay YES Bank's debt.

YES Bank | Reliance Infrastructure | Real Estate

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Reliance Infrastructure Limited sold on Thursday its headquarters in Mumbai to YES Bank for Rs 1,200 crore. The bank will convert the building as its corporate headquarters.

The entire proceeds from the sale of Reliance Centre in Santacruz will be utilised to repay YES Bank’s debt. With this announcement, Reliance Infrastructure has sold three major assets since January this year. It sold Delhi-Agra Toll Road and electricity transmission asset, Parbati Koldam Transmission Ltd, before

YES Bank has reduced its exposure to Reliance Infrastructure by half to Rs 2000 crore.

First Published: Thu, April 01 2021. 11:56 IST

