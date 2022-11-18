Reliance Jio announces rollout of 'True 5G' service in Delhi, NCR cities

-
-
Reliance Jio has rolled out 5G services in Delhi, cities adjoining it and other major locations. "Jio is rolling out the most-advanced True-5G network at a rapid pace...now covers major parts of this geography," the company said on Friday.
Jio provides 5G services on a trial basis in seven cities: Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Varanasi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. In Rajasthan’s Nathdwara, Jio offers 5G-powered Wi-Fi services, but not direct mobile network services. Airtel, Jio’s rival, earlier this week launched 5G services in Gurgaon, preliminarily in 13 locations.
National capital region (NCR) is a planning region centred upon the union territory of Delhi. It encompasses Delhi and 24 districts surrounding it in the states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. However, Delhi-NCR usually refers to the national capital and immediately adjoining cities.
"Jio is expanding its True-5G reach at a rapid pace and has already rolled out a large portion of the planned True-5G network in this area. It is the only operator to be present across Delhi-NCR region with True-5G services," a Jio spokesperson said.
Users living in these areas will get the invite to join the Jio Welcome Offer on the My Jio app. The company has also launched a special 5G welcome offer for all its users giving unlimited data at up to 1Gbps speeds, at no additional fee. Earlier, Jio was not offering any dedicated 5G plan for invitees. Media reports had suggested Jio was sending the free 5G services invite to only those users who had the Rs 239 or higher plans.
Lakhs of Jio users in Delhi-NCR are already using the Jio Welcome Offer, the company said. It added this was possible given its stand-alone 5G architecture which does not depend on existing 4G networks.
Jio also said it has the largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands. The company has particularly pointed out successful carrier aggregation also ensuring seamless service. Carrier Aggregation is an advanced technology that combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway”.
First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 16:46 IST
