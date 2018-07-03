Reliance Jio postpaid users can get JioFi 4G router for Rs 499: Here is how

Reliance Jio, a Mukesh Ambani-owned telecommunication service provider, on July 2 announced Rs 500 cashback offer on its JioFi 4G wireless portable dongle, which brings down the effective cost of ownership from Rs 999 to Rs 499. However, the is valid only for new subscribers on the purchase of The cashback offer is applicable from today onwards i.e. July 3.

Here are the steps to avail JioFi cashback offer:

Step 1: Purchase and connection by paying the device’s full amount and refundable deposit for the connection



Step 2: Use the device with connection for 12 months



Step 3: After successful completion of 12 months billing cycles, the cashback of Rs 500 would be credited to user’s account that can then be adjusted in future bills

Currently, Jio only has Rs 199 postpaid plan in which the company offers 25GB of 4G data, along with free voice calls, SMS, national roaming and free access to Jio app suite, which includes Jio music, Jio movies, JioTV, Jio newspaper, etc.



ALSO READ: Reliance Jio double dhamaka offer: Know new plans, data offers, discounts

The Rs 199 postpaid plan also offers international roaming in select countries at Rs 2 per minute for voice, Rs 2 per megabyte (MB) for data and Rs 2 per SMS. It also comes with an add-on roaming pack of Rs 500 a day for unlimited voice, data and SMS.





ALSO READ: Reliance Jio's new Rs 199 a month plan to hit other players' ARPU