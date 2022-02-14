Reliance Jio ties up with SES for satellite-based broadband service

has announced its foray in satellite-based broadband communication with a tie up with Luxembourg-based firm SES.

The partnership will enable Jio to offer next generation affordable and scalable in India leveraging satellite technology, it said. The two will form a joint venture with Jio Platforms Ltd and SES owning 51 per cent and 49 per cent stake, respectively.

“The joint venture will use multi-orbit space networks that is a combination of geostationary (GEO) and medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite constellations capable of delivering multi-gigabit links and capacity to enterprises, mobile backhaul and retail customers across the length and breadth of India and neighbouring regions,” the two said in a statement.

“The joint venture will be the vehicle for providing SES’s satellite data and connectivity services in India, except for certain international aeronautical and maritime customers who may be served by SES. It will have availability of up to 100 Gbps capacity from SES and will leverage Jio’s premiere position and sales reach in India to unlock this market opportunity. As part of investment plan, the joint venture will develop extensive gateway infrastructure in India to provide services within the country. Jio, as an anchor customer of the joint venture, has entered into a multi-year capacity purchase agreement, based on certain milestones along with gateways and equipment purchase with total contract value of circa US $100 million,” they added.

Akash Ambani, director of Jio, said, “While we continue to expand our fibre-based connectivity and fibre to the home business and invest in 5G, this new joint venture with SES will further accelerate the growth of multigigabit broadband. With additional coverage and capacity offered by satellite communications services, Jio will be able to connect the remotest towns and villages, enterprises, government establishments, and consumers to the new Digital India.”

Steve Collar, CEO of SES, said, “This joint venture with JPL is a great example of how SES can complement even the most extensive terrestrial networks to deliver high-quality connectivity, and positively affect the lives of hundreds of millions of people. We look forward to this joint venture whereby we can play a role in promoting digital inclusion in India.”