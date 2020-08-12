Reliance plans to follow Jio's success in e-commerce, retail, other biz

Reliance craves scale, whether through organic growth or acquisitions. Its trajectory in telecom is well known but now it is pushing for a similar leap into the ranks of the top players in its other businesses: media and entertainment, e-commerce, a series of online businesses ranging from health to education, and retail.

First, retail. With a revenue share of over 12 per cent of the country’s organized retail, Reliance Retail (this excludes their mobile and fuel related retail) is now believed to be in the final stages of acquiring Kishore Biyani’s Future Group’s ...