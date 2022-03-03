Reliance ties up with Sanmina for electronics manufacturing in India

-
ALSO READ
CLSA upgrades RIL to buy; sees stock at Rs 2,955 in a year's time
Siva Industries bidder Vallal RCK to move SC after NCLAT rejects offer
Abu Dhabi chemical company, Reliance Industries form $2-bn production JV
Reliance Industries may post strong growth in net profit, sales for Q3
Reliance Industries mcap goes past Rs 17 trillion mark
-
Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries said on Thursday it would invest 16.7 billion rupees ($220.70 million) to create a joint venture (JV) with U.S.-listed Sanmina Corp for making electronic products in the Asian country.
The JV aims to make hardware for 5G communications, cloud infrastructure, healthcare systems, and defense and aerospace, Reliance said in a regulatory filing.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance will hold a 50.1% stake in the JV after the investment in Sanmina's existing Indian entity through a Reliance unit. Sanmina will contribute its existing contract manufacturing business to the JV.
All manufacturing will initially take place at Sanmina's campus in the south Indian city of Chennai, with an option for expansion in other manufacturing sites within the country.
Reliance shares were up as much as 0.7% after the deal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU