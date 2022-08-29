JUST IN
RIL to invest Rs 75k cr in petrochemicals, textile business: Mukesh Ambani
Reliance to partner Qualcomm to develop 5G solutions: Ambani at 45th AGM

Reliance Jio has partnered with Qualcomm to develop 5G solutions for India, Mukesh Ambani said

Mukesh Ambani | Jio network | Qualcomm

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Reliance Jio, the nation's largest telecom operator, has partnered with Qualcomm to develop 5G solutions for India, Mukesh Ambani said on Monday.

Speaking at Reliance Industries' 45th AGM, he said the firm is partnering with Google to develop ultra-affordable 5G smartphones and Google Cloud.

It has now forged a collaboration with Qualcomm to develop a 5G solution for India, which can be taken to the rest of the world, he said.

First Published: Mon, August 29 2022. 15:25 IST

