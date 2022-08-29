Reliance to partner Qualcomm to develop 5G solutions: Ambani at 45th AGM

Reliance Jio, the nation's largest telecom operator, has partnered with to develop 5G solutions for India, said on Monday.

Speaking at Reliance Industries' 45th AGM, he said the firm is partnering with Google to develop ultra-affordable 5G smartphones and Google Cloud.

It has now forged a collaboration with to develop a 5G solution for India, which can be taken to the rest of the world, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)