RIL AGM: Mukesh Ambani says daughter Isha is leader of retail business

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Monday introduced daughter Isha as leader of his conglomerate's retail business as he details succession planning at India's most valuable firm.
Ambani had previously named son Akash as chairman of the group's telecom arm, Reliance Jio.
At Reliance Industries Ltd's 45th annual shareholders meeting, Ambani introduced Isha as leader of retail business as he invited her to speak on integrating WhatsApp with the retail business.
Isha, 30, gave a presentation on placing online grocery orders using WhatsApp and making payments.
Ambani, 65, has three children twins Akash and Isha and youngest son Anant.
Isha is married to Anand Piramal, son of Piramal Group's Ajay and Swati Piramal.
Reliance has three broad businesses - oil refining and petrochemicals, retail and digital services that include telecom.
While retail and digital services are housed in separate wholly-owned subsidiaries, the oil-to-chemical or O2C business is a functional division of Reliance. The new energy business is also with the parent firm.
Anant, 26, may get to helm the O2C and new energy business of the conglomerate.
First Published: Mon, August 29 2022. 15:13 IST