JUST IN
India looking to partner with Embraer, Sukhoi to make small jets locally
Australian pension fund client queries GQG about $1.9 bn Adani investment
GMR Group to invest Rs 5,000 cr on Bhogapuram Airport in Andhra: GM Rao
Adani Group to set up 2 new cement plants, data centre in Andhra Pradesh
Who is Rajiv Jain, and how he built his $92 billion empire at GQG Partners
Adani Group to hold fixed-income road shows in London, Dubai, US in March
Greenko Energy Holdings raises $700 mn equity from GIC, ORIX and founders
Indian SFV market monetisation, a $8-12 bn opportunity by 2030: Redseer
Adani Group bonds flash warnings even as $153 billion stock rout eases
Indian cricket: Where Mukesh Ambani might pull ahead of Gautam Adani
You are here: Home » Companies » News
India looking to partner with Embraer, Sukhoi to make small jets locally
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Reliance to set up 10 gigawatt solar energy project in Andhra: Ambani

He further said Reliance has invested over Rs 1.50 trn in its KG D-6 assets, developing and supporting gas pipelines

Topics
Reliance Industries | Mukesh Ambani | Andhra Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Visakhapatnam 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday said his group will be investing in Andhra Pradesh to set up a 10 gigawatt renewable solar energy project.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day Global Investors Summit 2023 here, Ambani said under the determined and farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has now become the fastest growing economy in the world.

Similarly, Andhra Pradesh has grown phenomenally under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"This morning, I am happy to announce that we will continue our investments and we will invest in 10 GW of renewable solar energy in the state of Andhra Pradesh, Ambani said.

He further said Reliance has invested over Rs 1.50 trillion in its KG D-6 assets, developing and supporting gas pipelines.

Today the natural gas produced by Reliance in KG D-6 basin was fuelling the country's clean energy transition and will contribute to nearly 30 per cent of its gas production.

"This is just an example of how important Andhra is to the India story," he said.

According to him, the rollout of Jio True 5G will be completed by the end of 2023 throughout the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reliance Industries

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 14:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.