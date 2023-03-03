GMR Group to invest Rs 5,000 cr on Bhogapuram Airport in Andhra: GM Rao

-
The GMR Group which is in the process of developing an international airport at Bhogapuram near here will be investing Rs 5,000 crore on the aerodrome in the first phase.
Speaking at the inaugural session of the Global Investors Summit 2023 being held here, GM Rao, chairman of GMR Group said the first phase of the airport will be developed to serve six million passengers per annum.
"We will be developing Bhogapuram Airport with the first phase serving six million passengers and an ultimate capacity of 40 million passenger (per annum). The first phase investment will be to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore," Rao said.
The airport will have state-of-the-art cargo facilities that will cater to exports and aerotropolis and airport city around the airport that will consist of an industrial zone, airspace zone and education and healthcare zones, he said.
Rao further said the airport would replicate the success of Hyderabad aerodrome which will help in the transformation of Visakhapatnam city and also place the state on the global map as the most preferred investment destination.
First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 13:33 IST
