Edtech startup NxtWave raises $33 mn, Greater Pacific Capital leads round
Business Standard

RIL will give us scale, can negotiate better with suppliers: METRO MD & CEO

The B2B model that METRO Cash and Carry is focussed on has a lot of opportunities in the Indian market, says METRO Cash & Carry MD & CEO Arvind Mediratta

Topics
Metro AG | Reliance Group | Reliance Retail

Nivedita Mookerji 

METRO Cash & Carry MD & CEO Arvind Mediratta
METRO Cash & Carry MD & CEO Arvind Mediratta

In an exclusive interaction, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of METRO Cash & Carry Arvind Mediratta spoke to Nivedita Mookerji about what led to Reliance Retail acquiring the India business of German chain Metro AG in a Rs 2,800-crore deal in December, prospects and challenges in retail operations, and the consumer mood. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 21:52 IST

