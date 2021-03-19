Restrain WhatsApp from implementing new privacy policy: Centre urges HC

-
ALSO READ
Traders' body moves SC against WhatsApp, Facebook over privacy policy
India asks WhatsApp to withdraw new privacy policy, answer 14 questions
WhatsApp: What will happen after May 15 if you do not accept privacy terms
WhatsApp case: For people, privacy matters more than firm's value, says SC
WhatsApp to give option to review policy updates amid controversy
-
WhatsApp should be restrained from implementing its controversial new privacy policy, the central Government said before the Delhi High Court in response to a public interest litigation.
WhatsApp has asked users to review and accept a privacy update by February 8. The update was worded in a way that led users to believe their information was unsafe and not end-to-end encrypted, prompting many to leave the messaging platform. WhatsApp postponed the deadline for the privacy policy update to May 15 from February 8 earlier.
The Facebook-owned company said earlier that the update only changes the way users interact with WhatsApp business accounts.
WhatsApp "may be restrained from implementing its new privacy policy and terms of service dated 04.01.2021 from 08.02.2021 or any subsequent date pending adjudication by this Hon'ble' Court," said the government’s petition.
The petition further states that the government is finalising the Personal Data Protection Bill,·2019, which, once it becomes law, "will provide a robust regime on data protection which will limit the ability of entities such as Respondent No.2 (WhatsApp) issuing privacy policies which do not align with appropriate standards of security and data protection".
It further said the impugned privacy policy violates the Information Technology Rules, 2011 on five counts. These include failure to specify the type of personal data being collected, failure to notify user details of collection of sensitive personal information, failure to provide an option to review or amend information, failure to provide option to withdraw consent retrospectively, and failure to guarantee further non-disclosure by third parties.
The government was responding to a petition moved by Seema Singh, a constitutional law lecturer.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU