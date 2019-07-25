RIL looks to turnaround domestic E&P biz with fresh launches by next year

Mukesh Ambani promoted Reliance Industries is attempting a second try at India's hydrocarbon exploration and production (E&P) sector.

With two of its clusters, R-series and Satellite series, likely to start production in the next two years, the company looks to turnaround production from this business. "After five challenging years, domestic upstream business is set to turnaround next year," Reliance Industries said in its June quarter investor presentation last week. The company expects its first gas from the R-cluster by mid 2020 and from the Satellite cluster by ...