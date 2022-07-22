RIL Q1FY23 results: A look at the company's performance in last 4 quarters

(RIL) is all set to announce its financial for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23), on Friday. Its subsidiaries, and Reliance Retail, will also announce their on Friday. The company, in FY22, had become the first Indian company to clock a revenue of over $100 billion.

In FY22, the company reported a 47 per cent growth year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the gross revenue. It was $104.6 billion or Rs 7.92 trillion. For Q4FY22, the consolidated gross revenue for the company stood at Rs 2.32 trillion, 35.1 per cent higher than the same quarter in the previous year.

The consolidated revenue of the company constantly surged in FY22. In Q1FY22, the company recorded a Rs 1.58 trillion revenue, 57.4 per cent higher than Q1FY21. In the next quarter, Q2FY22, the revenue surged to Rs 1.91 trillion.

In Q3FY22, the consolidated revenue was recorded at Rs 2.09 trillion, 52.2 per cent higher than Q3FY21. In Q4FY22, the company also announced a dividend of Rs 8 per equity share.

The standalone gross revenue of the company has also grown from Rs 94,803 crore in Q1FY22 to Rs 1.4 trillion in Q4FY22. EBITDA, on the other hand, surged from Rs 15,048 crore in Q1FY22 to Rs 17,653 crore in Q4FY22. In Q2FY22 and Q3FY22, EBITDA was at Rs 16,146 crore and Rs 17,338 crore, respectively.

Reliance Retail's net profits down

The company's statement showed that the net profit of Reliance Retail, one of RIL's subsidiaries, fell 4.8 per cent in Q4FY22 to Rs 2,139 crore y-o-y. However, the cash profit surged 3.8 per cent to Rs 2,878 crore in the same quarter.

Reliance Jio's profits rising

The net profits of have also surged throughout the year. In Q4FY22, the company's figures stood at Rs 4,313 crore, up 23 per cent y-o-y.

In Q3FY22, the net profit was Rs 3,795 crore, and in Q2FY22, it was Rs 3,728 crore. In the first quarter of the last financial year, had recorded a net profit of Rs 3,651 crore, up 45 per cent from Q1FY21.