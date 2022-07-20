RIL's shares climb over 2%, ONGC jumps 4% after windfall tax cut

-
ALSO READ
Asian shares climb amid Russia-Ukraine talks, oil worries
ONGC becomes 1st gas producer to trade on IGX; firm to expand volume slowly
ONGC Q3 results: Net profit surges seven-fold to Rs 8,764 cr
Russia's Sakhalin 1 partners to decide on ops in next few weeks: ONGC
ONGC OFS subscribed 1.6 times; will be open to retail investors on Thursday
-
Shares of firms related to oil exploration and refineries were in heavy demand on Wednesday, with Reliance Industries and ONGC rallying after the government slashed windfall tax on petrol, diesel, jet fuel and crude oil.
Reliance Industries shares ended 2.47 per cent higher at Rs 2,501.40 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 4.25 per cent to Rs 2,545.05.
The market valuation of Reliance Industries advanced by Rs 40,516.96 crore to Rs 16,92,230.96 crore.
Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) climbed 4 per cent to settle at Rs 132.55 apiece. During the day, it rallied 7 per cent to Rs 136.40.
Vedanta shares went higher by 6.22 per cent to Rs 253.45.
Among others, Chennai Petroleum Corporation jumped 7.35 per cent, Oil India climbed 5.84 per cent and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals advanced 4.95 per cent.
"The relief announced by the government for the petroleum sector through reduction in windfall tax and cuts in duties on exports will be a major boost for the sector, particularly for RIL," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.
In the equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 629.91 points or 1.15 per cent to settle at 55,397.53.
On Wednesday, the government scrapped a windfall tax on export of petrol and cut the levy on overseas shipments of diesel and ATF as well as on domestically produced crude oil following a decline in global oil prices.
"The move is definitely positive for companies like RIL, ONGC and Oil India as the decline in windfall tax would mean better and more sustainable margins," said Rohit Khatri, AVP-Fundamental Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU