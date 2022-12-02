Orchid Pharma board approves QIP programme to raise Rs 500 crore

Drug firm on Thursday said its board has approved to raise Rs 500 crore from institutional investors.

The company's board has approved a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) programme to raise Rs 500 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

With this QIP, the Dhanuka group, which took over the company in 2018, is also meeting its mandatory obligation to dilute 15 per cent stake in it by March 2023.

Post a successful turnaround of the Insolvency Bankruptcy Code case, the company has been on a growth spree, it said.

On the back of a robust product launch pipeline and an agile management team, the company said it is poised to become an even stronger player in the Cephalosporin antibiotics space.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)