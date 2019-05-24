Rising steel volumes, improvement in power segment to aid JSPL's cash flows

Jindal Steel and Power's (JSPL) March quarter performance was driven by growth in domestic steel business even though the softer realisations meant some impact on operating performance. While certain one-offs impacted the bottomline, analysts feel that rising volumes helped by expanded steel capacities and improvement in power segment prospects should aid cash flows.

The company’s standalone steel sales rose 24 per cent sequentially and 20 per cent year-on-year to 1.51 million tonnes (MT). This helped company’s consolidated sales rise 18.1 per cent year-on-year. ...