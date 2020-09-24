RITES Ltd wins Rs 206 cr contract to build road over bridges in AP

-
RITES Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged a Rs 206 crore contract to construct four road over bridges in Andhra Pradesh from Indian Railways.
"RITES Ltd has been awarded a turnkey contract for construction of (ROBs) in replacement of existing level crossings on competition basis from Railway Board amounting to Rs 205.85 crore," the company said in a statement.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be executed between RITES and South Central Railway (SCR) in this regard in due course, the statement said.
"This turnkey contract covers construction of 4 nos of ROBs in replacement of level crossings in Vijaywada division of SCR on Vijaywada-Vishakhapatnam section in the state of Andhra Pradesh," the statement said.
RITES Ltd is a public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach.
The company claims to have undertaken projects in over 55 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America, and Middle East regions.
RITES Limited is the only export arm of Indian Railways for providing rolling stock overseas (other than Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia).
