Hamdard Laboratories launches 6 OTC products for common illnesses

Hamdard Laboratories on Thursday said it has launched six new over the counter (OTC) products to treat common illnesses like cold, and cough.
The newly launched medicines are developed from ancient Unani formulations that combine the benefits of time-tested natural herbs for holistic wellness, the company said in a statement.
"In the current scenario of COVID-19 outbreak, while it is important to stay safe, building a stronger immune system is equally critical for holistic wellness,"Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) Chairman Abdul Majeed said.
As an ongoing process of introducing effective formula and drugs, the company has launched these unique Unani formulations to restore a balance between organ systems, mind and body for a healthier lifestyle, he added.
