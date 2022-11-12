RITES Q2 PAT drops 20% to Rs 140 crore, income declines to Rs 684 crore

-
ALSO READ
Rail Vikas Nigam, RITES touch all-time highs; zoom up to 62% in 3 months
Coffee Day Enterprises' total default at Rs 465.66 cr in second qtr of FY23
UCO Bank net profit up 145% at Rs 504 cr in July-September quarter
RITES PAT rises 86% to Rs 145 crore in Q1FY23; operating revenue up by 70%
JSW Energy posted 37% rise in PAT to Rs 466 cr in July-Sept quarter
-
RITES Ltd, a public sector transport consultancy and engineering firm, has reported 19.6 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 140.20 crore for September quarter 2022-23.
The company had logged a PAT of Rs 174.49 crore in the year-ago period, RITES said in a BSE filing on Friday.
Income dropped to Rs 684.30 crore from Rs 788.85 crore in the year-ago period.
"The trend of sequential growth as also seen vis-a-vis H1 (April-September) of the previous year continues despite a dip in the export stream of revenue.
"The results reiterate our core strength and the USP (unique selling point) of having a diversified business portfolio," Chairman and Managing Director Rahul Mithal said.
RITES is a miniratna public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 17:12 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU