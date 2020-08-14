Roca gets new MD for Asia-Pacific region; re-appoints MD for India

Bathroom products manufacturer Roca Bathroom on Friday announced the appointment of Ferran Vilaclara as its new senior managing director for region and re-appointment of K E Ranganathan as managing director (India).

Vilaclara succeeds Raimundo Garcia who has been appointed to head the company's operation in the

Also, the company announced the re-appointment of K E Ranganathan as managing director (India) for the next five years.

"It is a privilege to continue my association with Roca and Parryware as the managing director. I have seen the bathroom industry change drastically over the last 25 years and being the leader in this industry we have been at the helm of driving innovation," Ranganathan said on his appointment.

In 2005, Ranganathan headed the Parryware business as the chief executive officer and played a key role in transforming the business into a joint venture company with Roca-Spain and the subsequent acquisition of Parryware by Roca-Spain.

On the appointment of Vilaclara as senior managing director of Asia-Pacific, Ranganathan said, "We are glad to announce the appointment of our senior managing director for the region. Prior to this, he was heading the sales and marketing vertical for Roca Sanitario, Spain, that contributes a significant part of global sales".

Vilaclara had earlier served Roca Group, heading the company's operations in China, he said.

Ranganathan said the company was rebounding faster to pre-Covid-19 levels in the last three months and expected to touch 100 per cent re-bound by September 2020.

"We are confident of getting back to growth from October-December 2020 quarter," he said.

Roca Bathroom Products Pvt Ltd has over 22,600 employees and has over 78 production facilities with presence in more than 170 markets, a statement said.