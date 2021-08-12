Royal Enfield CEO Vinod Dasari steps down; COO Govindarajan to replace him

Eicher Motors Ltd on Thursday announced that its chief executive officer Vinod K Dasari has decided to step down from the post with effect from August 13.

Talking to the media, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors said that he will be replaced by B Govindarajan. Effective August 18, Govindarajan will be inducted as a wholetime director on the board of Eicher Motors and will take on as executive director - Govind has been the Chief Operating Officer at since 2013. Vinod is reportedly planning to dedicate his time to build affordable and accessible healthcare facilities, 'a personal passion', after a two-year stint as CEO of Eicher Motors. He had recently started a not-for-profit hospital in Chennai.

Speaking about Vinod’s movement, Lal said, “Vinod has made significant contributions to the organization. Right from his unwavering focus on customer facing digital properties, to driving network expansion, to building several new service and

solutions oriented initiatives, he has helped the company take giant steps forward. He also very ably led the company through tough and unprecedented times over the last year and half. I wish Vinod the very best as he leaves us to pursue a project that is close to his heart.”

Speaking about his time at Royal Enfield, and his decision to move on, Vinod K Dasari, said, “From navigating through an

unprecedented pandemic, to launching several digital oriented solutions; from growing non-motorcycle revenues, to expanding substantially outside India, we’ve had an amazing journey as an organization, and I am happy to have been a part of this. I have decided to move on, so I can dedicatedly follow a personal passion that has been close to me for many years now."

Govindarajan had spent more than 23 years across and Eicher Motors. Prior to joining Royal Enfield he held senior positions in Commercial vehicles, Railway component business and renewable energy space. "He brings on board an astute understanding of the industry, with strong technical know-how, combined with a sharp strategic outlook and operational excellence. Govind has led several turnkey projects for Royal Enfield and has been instrumental in growing and expanding our manufacturing facilities, in bringing a paradigm shift in our product quality, delivery and development process, and in setting up our two state-of-the-art Technology Centres in India and the UK. I am confident that under Govind’s leadership we will scale new heights," Lal added.