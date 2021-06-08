Competition Comm clears Byju's buyout of Aakash Educational Services

-
ALSO READ
Inbound mergers and acquisitions fall 7% to $73.6 billion in 2020: Report
Private equity deals more than double to $33.8 billion in 2020: Report
Changes in tax norms on slump sale deals may lead to litigation for firms
Indonesia's Gojek, Tokopedia in advanced $18 billion merger talks: Report
CCI clears acquisition of Columbia Asia Hospitals by Manipal Health
-
The Competition Commission has approved ed-tech startup Byju's proposed acquisition of Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL).
The deal, estimated to be worth around USD 1 billion, which will bolster Byju's presence in the test preparation segment in the country, was announced in April this year.
On Tuesday, Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has approved the proposed combination relating to Think & Learn Pvt Ltd (Byju's) acquisition of certain stake of AESL and thereafter their merger.
"The proposed combination will result in merger of AESL into Byju's, as a consequence of which, Byju's will be the surviving entity. As such, Byju's shall effectively acquire complete and sole control over AESL," an official release said on Tuesday.
Deals beyond certain threshold require approval from CCI.
Byju's provides online educational services while AESL offers curriculum-based coaching for K-12 students and test preparatory services for various competitive examinations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU