Royal Enfield's total dispatches rise 133% at 63,643 units in May

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Wednesday said its total sales stood at 63,643 units in May.
The company had sold 27,294 units in the pandemic-hit May 2021, it said in a statement.
Domestic sales last month were at 53,525 units as compared to 20,073 units sold a year ago.
Royal Enfield said its exports were reported at 10,118 units last month while the same was at 7,221 units in the year-ago period.
