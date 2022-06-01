Royal Enfield's total dispatches rise 133% at 63,643 units in May

Motorcycle maker on Wednesday said its total sales stood at 63,643 units in May.

The company had sold 27,294 units in the pandemic-hit May 2021, it said in a statement.

Domestic sales last month were at 53,525 units as compared to 20,073 units sold a year ago.

said its exports were reported at 10,118 units last month while the same was at 7,221 units in the year-ago period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)