Royal Enfield sales rise over two-fold to 82,097 units, domestic sales up

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Saturday reported an over two-fold rise in total sales at 82,097 units in September 2022.
The company had sold 33,529 units in the same month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.
Domestic sales were higher at 73,646 units last month against 27,233 units in September 2021.
Similarly, exports were also up at 8,451 units compared to 6,296 units in the year-ago month, it added.
First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 20:37 IST
