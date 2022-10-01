JUST IN
Business Standard

Royal Enfield sales rise over two-fold to 82,097 units, domestic sales up

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Saturday reported an over two-fold rise in total sales at 82,097 units in September 2022

Royal Enfield | Eicher Motors Royal Enfield

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Royal Enfield

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Saturday reported an over two-fold rise in total sales at 82,097 units in September 2022.

The company had sold 33,529 units in the same month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales were higher at 73,646 units last month against 27,233 units in September 2021.

Similarly, exports were also up at 8,451 units compared to 6,296 units in the year-ago month, it added.

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 20:37 IST

