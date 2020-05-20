Royal Enfield to recall 15,200 motorbikes from abroad as precautionary step

has decided to recall 15,200 vehicles from various international markets after it discovered a brake caliper corrosion related issue.

This is a precautionary service intervention, and will be undertaken across the UK, the rest of Europe and Korea, said the company.

Around 15,200 motorcycles sold in these markets will be called in with immediate effect, for inspection, cleaning and part replacement, if required, said the company.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that this corrosion is brought about by sustained, long-term exposure to riding on roads treated with certain salts, to prevent formation of ice during winters.

This corrosion damages the brake caliper piston bore and assemblies, and can cause an unusual braking sound, increased brake drag. It may also impact braking action, the company said.

While this issue has been reported only in a small number of cases, has decided to undertake a proactive, safety-related service action on the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 and Himalayan motorcycles sold across geographies, where certain salts used to treat roads can damage the brake caliper assemblies.

"We would like to reiterate that the 650 Twin motorcycles and the Himalayan are rigorously tested to global validation standards of quality and durability. The safety of our riders is of prime importance to us at and we are deeply committed to the duty of care to all our customers. We are committed to to swiftly implement the service action, and customers will be contacted through respective local dealerships," the company said.