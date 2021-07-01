Royal London expands ties with TCS for ramping up its pension platform

-
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), announced that it has expanded its strategic partnership with Royal London, the largest mutual life insurance, pensions and investment company in the UK, to help the latter transform its pensions platform estate and deliver market-leading services to members and customers.
TCS has been engaged with Royal London in various consulting, innovative, thought leadership engagements as well as strategic programmes like DevOps initiatives, platform simplification and migration, and Run transformation to enable the insurer to adapt swiftly to future needs.
“Our strategy as an insight led modern mutual recognises that we need to drive change and keep pace with the world around us, to build a business that supports the future needs of our customers and markets,” said William Pritchett, Group Chief Information Officer, Royal London. “We want to reduce complexity in our day-to-day business and empower our employees to respond to customer’s needs by being data led and digitally nimble.”
As part of the expanded partnership, TCS will work collaboratively with Royal London to support its ambition to transform into a data-driven and digitally nimble insurer. TCS will leverage its Machine First Delivery Model (MFDM) and Location Independent Agile model to help the company achieve its digital strategy, gain business agility, and drive deeper customer relationships. TCS will also enable technology transformation to rationalise the IT estate, increase the pace of change, enhance operational resilience, and reduce risk exposure.
“We are delighted to partner with Royal London in their endeavour to optimize their services, reduce operational risks and maintain their market leadership. We will continue to use our industry expertise, contextual knowledge, agile methodology and innovation framework to help Royal London achieve its digital ambition and strategic growth,” said Vinay Singhvi, BFSI Business Unit Head – UK and Ireland, TCS.
