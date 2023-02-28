RPSG Capital Ventures expands D2C portfolio, invests in oral care brand

-
ALSO READ
Accenture Ventures makes strategic investment in satellite startup Pixxel
Dilip Mahalanabis, whose ORS saved lives during 1971 Bangladesh War, dies
Wipro Consumer Care-Ventures invests in Indonesia based start-up, YOUVIT
Adani Electricity invests Rs 500 cr for smart meter installations in Mumbai
IIFL Home Finance invests Rs 50 cr in Eon Group's Mumbai township project
-
RPSG Capital Ventures on Tuesday announced USD 2.5 million in an oral care brand to expand its consumer D2C portfolio.
A part of the diversified RPSG Group, RPSG Capital Ventures is an early-stage consumer VC fund and the investment in the growing oral care segment is for the first time, an official said.
Abhishek Goenka, head and chief investing officer, RPSG Capital Ventures, said, We are committed to supporting companies that use clean label innovation and customer centricity to create unique solutions that can address consumer problems at scale."
RPSG Capital Ventures' decision to enter the oral-care segment through Perfora' brand is driven by a major market need, he said.
Although poor oral health can cause massive challenges, it is still underpenetrated and underused due to lack of awareness and access to the right solutions, Goenka said.
Jatin Bawa, co-founder of Perfora', said, We are building the brand with a vision to transform oral hygiene for Indian consumers. We are one of the leading digital-first brands that has a holistic oral care product portfolio in the affordable premium category."
RPSG Capital Ventures is a venture capital fund with a focus on investing in consumer brands in food and personal care. RPSG Capital Ventures typically invests up to USD four million in Series A round, the official said.
The first round of venture capital financing is called Series A funding.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 20:29 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU