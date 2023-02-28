RPSG Capital Ventures expands D2C portfolio, invests in oral care brand

RPSG Capital Ventures on Tuesday announced USD 2.5 million in an oral care brand to expand its consumer D2C portfolio.

A part of the diversified RPSG Group, RPSG Capital Ventures is an early-stage consumer VC fund and the investment in the growing oral care segment is for the first time, an official said.

Abhishek Goenka, head and chief investing officer, RPSG Capital Ventures, said, We are committed to supporting that use clean label innovation and customer centricity to create unique solutions that can address consumer problems at scale."



RPSG Capital Ventures' decision to enter the oral-care segment through Perfora' brand is driven by a major market need, he said.

Although poor oral health can cause massive challenges, it is still underpenetrated and underused due to lack of awareness and access to the right solutions, Goenka said.

Jatin Bawa, co-founder of Perfora', said, We are building the brand with a vision to transform oral hygiene for Indian consumers. We are one of the leading digital-first brands that has a holistic oral care product portfolio in the affordable premium category."



RPSG Capital Ventures is a fund with a focus on investing in consumer brands in food and personal care. RPSG Capital Ventures typically invests up to USD four million in Series A round, the official said.

The first round of financing is called Series A funding.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)