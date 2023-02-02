JUST IN
Britannia Industries opts for promotions as raw material prices fall
Law ministry allows CCI to clear pending mergers without full quorum
Tax on high premium policy likely to hit life insurance firms' top-line
No impact of Adani rout, India has 15 to 16 firms in renewables: R K Singh
Hindujas to invest Rs 10,000 crore to raise stake in IndusInd Bank
Trai to meet telcos on Feb 17 to discuss calls drops, service issues, 5G
Edtech major Byju's lays off over 1,000 employees from engineering teams
Business initiative that has a heart: Lupin eyes Lyfe beyond the pill
NASA, IBM team up to develop AI-based models to spur new Earth discoveries
Automaker Renault upgrades cars to meet stricter emission norms
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Mahindra Lifespaces Q3 net up 33% to Rs 33.21 cr, income rises to Rs 198 cr
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Rs 1,500 cr of Adani Enterprises short-term debt to mature by April 27

The fall was triggered by short seller Hindenburg Research's accusation against the group of accounting fraud and stock manipulation

Topics
Adani  | Debt | Commercial paper market

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

adani

Commercial papers worth Rs 1,497 crore issued by Adani Enterprises are set to mature between February 6 and April 27, data provided by sources showed. This comes amid a steep plunge in stock and international bond prices of Adani Group companies.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 20:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.