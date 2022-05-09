Ruchira Green Earth eyes Rs 500 cr revenue by 2025 on pent-up demand

-
ALSO READ
What are advanced chemistry cells?
Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd to acquire UK's battery firm Faradion
Inter-ministerial panel reviews strategy to buy lithium mines overseas
Will solid-state batteries meet industry demand?
Exide to set up Lithium-ion cell plant, signs agreement with China's SVOLT
-
Lithium-ion batteries maker Ruchira Green Earth on Monday said it is eyeing Rs 500-crore revenue by 2025, driven by pent-up demand for such batteries in the fast growing domestic EV space.
The company also said it is looking to tap into battery swapping and replacement markets apart from large Energy Storage System (ESS) applications in the domestic market.
Owing to the fast growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and the rising consumption of lithium-ion batteries, Ruchira Green Earth is expecting an upward movement in its growth in the next three years, a company release said.
"We are moving ahead with our plans of achieving Rs 500-crore revenue over the next three years. To meet this target, we are bringing some bigger OEMs on board besides focussing on large ESS applications for various other demands such as Business-to-business (B2B) or business-to-consumer (B2C)," said Deepan Garg, Director, Ruchira Green Earth.
He said the company has already set up infrastructure for manufacturing and assembling state-of-the-art lithium batteries, adding that, "we are growing our capacity month-on-month."
Ruchira Green Earth has a production plant spread over almost two acres at Yamuna Nagar, in Haryana, where it produces EV batteries, and swappable batteries, it has also developed energy storage batteries for home inverters, which are set for commercial launch, it stated.
The company is currently producing EV batteries for 2-3 wheelers and is all set to enter swappable and replacement batteries markets apart from large ESS applications in the domestic market.
Noting that the company is going ahead with its plans to further gain even deeper penetration in the country's EV market, Garg said, as part of the company's strategy, it is also assisting OEMs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU