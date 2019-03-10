Rural lending platform Jai Kisan is giving cheap loans for farm machines

Jayant Patil grows grapes on a two-acre farm near Nashik. He had been keen on installing a drip irrigation system, which could reduce his expenditure on fertilisers, pesticides and power, and improve the quality and yield of his produce.

He was planning to get a loan for the purpose, but higher interest rates of 24-40 per cent that NBFCs or informal channels charge was a deterrent. Last October, Patil was finally able to install a drip irrigation system after securing a loan at only 12 per cent interest, offered by rural lending platform Jai Kisan. The start-up is able to offer a lower ...