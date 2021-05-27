S D Shibulal again buys Infosys shares worth Rs 100 crore via open mkt

-
Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal on Thursday picked shares worth Rs 100 crore of the firm through an open market transaction.
Shibulal purchased more than 7.22 lakh scrips at an average price of Rs 1,384 per share, BSE block deal data showed.
The total transaction value stood at Rs 100 crore.
As per a separate transaction, Shibulal's wife Kumari sold over 7.22 lakh shares at the same price of Rs 1,384 apiece.
Shibulal and Kumari, promoters of the IT major held a 0.05 per cent stake and 0.21 per cent stake in the company, respectively, as per shareholding data for March 2021 quarter.
So far in May, S D Shibulal had purchased the firm's scrips worth Rs 100 crore on May 12, Rs 100 crore on May 19, and Rs 100 crore on May 24 through open market deals.
The scrips were offloaded by Kumari Shibulal on all occasions.
Shares of Infosys on Thursday ended 0.52 per cent higher at Rs 1,404.65 apiece on the BSE.
