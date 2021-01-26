S&P upgrades outlook on Vedanta Resources from 'negative' to 'stable'

-
ALSO READ
Moody's places Vedanta Resources CFR under review for downgrade
Moody's flags Vedanta Resources' failure to take full ownership of unit
Delisting failure: Vedanta execs, promoters to mull future action on Monday
Moody's downgrades Vedanta Resources' CFR to B2 citing weak liquidity
Vedanta delisting fate to be known next week, price likely at Rs 160-170
-
Rating agency Standard & Poor's has upgraded the outlook on Vedanta Resources from "negative" to "stable" on reduced refinancing risk. The upgrade also reflects the company's strengthened ability to meet its debt obligations over the next 12-18 months.
"Vedanta Resources Ltd's open offer to increase its ownership in subsidiary Vedanta Ltd to 65 per cent is positive for liquidity at the holding company level. It has announced an open offer to acquire an additional 10 per cent stake in its 55 per cent-owned subsidiary Vedanta Ltd. We anticipate the transaction, which should conclude by March 2021," the rating agency said.
"The India-based commodity conglomerate's strong underlying earnings and recent redemption of a large part of its June 2021 bonds have lowered its refinancing risk. The company continues to improve its capital structure," S&P said in statement.
Strong operating momentum and sizable free cash flow generation at Vedanta Ltd also improve liquidity at the holding company level.
The free cash flow at Vedanta Ltd. (including Hindustan Zinc Ltd.) is expected to be $1.6-1.8 billion over the 12 months to March 31, 2022. This, together with $4.8 billion of cash available at Hindustan Zinc and Vedanta Ltd, gives Vedanta Resources greater flexibility to utilise dividend payments for debt servicing if needed. It reduces dividend leakage after the open offer.
Additional debt incurred for the open offer will likely be offset by the benefits of a more efficient corporate structure. Based on the floor price, Vedanta Resources will incur an additional $800 million in debt to fund the acquisition of a 10 per cent stake in Vedanta Ltd. This debt is in addition to the $400 million raised for the earlier increase in stake to about 55 per cent, from 50.1 per cent, S&P added.
Strong underlying earnings also mitigate the impact of increased debt. Vedanta Resources' adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio is expected to be about 4.5x as of March 31, 2021 and about 3.5x by March 31, 2022. These estimates are close to previous expectations in October 2020, when we had not assumed any debt-funded strategic transactions, the rating agency said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU