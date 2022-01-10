SaaS management platform Zluri raises $10M led by MassMutual Ventures

Management Platform Zluri has raised USD ten million in a Series A round of funding led by MassMutual Ventures with participation from existing investors, Endiya Partners and Kalaari Capital.

Zluri had previously raised USD two million, from Endiya Partners and Kalaari Capital, in its seed round in January 2021.

The company said in a statement on Monday it plans to use the additional capital to continue its growth momentum and further strengthen its product capabilities.

It plans to double down the teams in core markets, in Asia and North America.

Zluri, founded in 2020 by Ritish Puttaparthi, Sethu Meenakshisundaram and Chaithanya Yembari, said it has added over 100 new customers from North American and Asian markets in the past year.

