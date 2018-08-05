SaaS tech firm Anchanto aims to handle 1 million orders by the end of 2018

SelluSeller has redefined the way Manila-based Cotton Depot Enterprise conducts e-Commerce operations on multiple online channels. “All our backend operations and logistics processes are now aligned and are accessible through a centralised dashboard. Our revenues are soaring and we are putting in much lesser efforts than before,” said Charles Sy, chief executive officer of Cotton Depot Enterprise.

SelluSeller is a product offering of Anchanto which is registered in Singapore but has its largest team and operational base in Pune. Founded in June 2011 by Vaibhav ...