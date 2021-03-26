SAIL chief Soma Mondal is new chairperson of SCOPE

Soma Mondal, chairperson of state-owned Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), was on Friday elected the new chairperson of Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE).
Mondal will have a two-year term starting April; she took charge of SAIL on January 1, 2021.
"I am a firm believer that the collective performance by the PSEs can make a marked difference to the fortunes of the Country. We would work to make SCOPE an even more effective organization by repositioning itself into an impactful apex body for effective policy advocacy, capacity building research and brand building. SCOPE can play a constructive role in putting forward the views to the decision makers and champion the cause of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’," Mondal was quoted as saying.
SCOPE is an apex professional organization representing the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs). It promotes excellence in organisations where public investment is involved, in order to enable them to be globally competitive, said a press statement.
