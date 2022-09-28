SAIL records turnover of over Rs 1 trn in FY22, posts 50% rise

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) produced 18.733 million tonnes of hot metal and 17.366 million tonnes of crude steel during 2021-22, its best ever production performance.

During the Maharatna company's annual general meeting on Wednesday, it was informed that for the first time, it entered the elite club of Indian having a turnover of over Rs 1 lakh crore.

The company's turnover of Rs 1.03 lakh crore during 2021-22 saw a substantial growth of more than 50 per cent over the previous best turnover of Rs 68,452 crore, achieved during 2020-21.

The increase in turnover coupled with improved operational performance, helped the company achieve its highest-ever numbers in terms of profitability, Chairperson Soma Mondal informed shareholders during the meeting, which was held virtually.

