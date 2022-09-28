SAIL records turnover of over Rs 1 trn in FY22, posts 50% rise

-
ALSO READ
Hot weather conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; 44.5 degrees in Gurugram
SAIL Q1 results: Net profit declines 79% to Rs 804 cr; revenue rises 16%
About 35,000 SAIL, RINL, NMDC workers boycott work on 2nd day of strike
SAIL Q4 net slips 29% to Rs 2,479 cr, firm declares dividend of Rs 2.25
Coal crisis hits SAIL's Bhilai steel plant output in Chhattisgarh
-
Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) produced 18.733 million tonnes of hot metal and 17.366 million tonnes of crude steel during 2021-22, its best ever production performance.
During the Maharatna company's annual general meeting on Wednesday, it was informed that for the first time, it entered the elite club of Indian companies having a turnover of over Rs 1 lakh crore.
The company's turnover of Rs 1.03 lakh crore during 2021-22 saw a substantial growth of more than 50 per cent over the previous best turnover of Rs 68,452 crore, achieved during 2020-21.
The increase in turnover coupled with improved operational performance, helped the company achieve its highest-ever numbers in terms of profitability, Chairperson Soma Mondal informed shareholders during the meeting, which was held virtually.
--IANS
ans/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 21:39 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU