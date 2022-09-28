Zee Media moves Delhi High Court against I&B Ministry on Ku-Band issue

After the government withdrew the permission given to Media Corporation for uplinking 10 television channels in the Kurtz-under band (Ku band) last week, the broadcaster moved the on Wednesday against it.

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting had asked Media to remove its 10 regional channels from the Ku band (a form of satellite frequency) on the GSAT-15 satellite that was making these accessible on DD FreeDish and giving the media company unfair advantage over its competitors.



The 10 regional channels included Hindustan, Zee Rajasthan, Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal, Zee Bihar Jharkhand, Zee Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh, Zee Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand, Zee Salaam, Zee 24 Kalak, Zee 24 Taas, and Zee Odisha (now Zee Delhi NCR Haryana).

They were permitted to operate on the C-Band, another form of satellite frequency, and not the Ku band, the ministry said.