Zee Media moves Delhi High Court against I&B Ministry on Ku-Band issue

-
ALSO READ
Tele's new vision: A shift from linear to digital amid changing audience
Prasar Bharati considers launching children's TV channel under Doordarshan
Zee re-enters sports broadcasting, picks up media rights for UAE T20 League
Six Pakistan-based YouTube news channels among 16 blocked by I&B Ministry
What next after 5G? Battle over delicensing of valuable 6-GHz band
-
After the government withdrew the permission given to Zee Media Corporation for uplinking 10 television channels in the Kurtz-under band (Ku band) last week, the broadcaster moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday against it.
The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting had asked Zee Media to remove its 10 regional news channels from the Ku band (a form of satellite frequency) on the GSAT-15 satellite that was making these accessible on DD FreeDish and giving the media company unfair advantage over its competitors.
The 10 regional news channels included Zee Hindustan, Zee Rajasthan, Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal, Zee Bihar Jharkhand, Zee Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh, Zee Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand, Zee Salaam, Zee 24 Kalak, Zee 24 Taas, and Zee Odisha (now Zee Delhi NCR Haryana).
They were permitted to operate on the C-Band, another form of satellite frequency, and not the Ku band, the ministry said.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 21:28 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU