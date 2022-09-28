JUST IN
Business Standard

Zee Media moves Delhi High Court against I&B Ministry on Ku-Band issue

I&B Ministry had asked Zee Media to remove its ten regional news channels from the Ku-Band (a form of satellite frequency) on the GSAT-15 Satellite, that was making these accessible on DD Freedish

Topics
zee | Delhi High Court | Information and Broadcasting Ministry

BS Reporter 

Zee
(Photo: Bloomberg)

After the government withdrew the permission given to Zee Media Corporation for uplinking 10 television channels in the Kurtz-under band (Ku band) last week, the broadcaster moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday against it.

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting had asked Zee Media to remove its 10 regional news channels from the Ku band (a form of satellite frequency) on the GSAT-15 satellite that was making these accessible on DD FreeDish and giving the media company unfair advantage over its competitors.

The 10 regional news channels included Zee Hindustan, Zee Rajasthan, Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal, Zee Bihar Jharkhand, Zee Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh, Zee Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand, Zee Salaam, Zee 24 Kalak, Zee 24 Taas, and Zee Odisha (now Zee Delhi NCR Haryana).

They were permitted to operate on the C-Band, another form of satellite frequency, and not the Ku band, the ministry said.

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 21:28 IST

