Salary dues: Jet pilots serve legal notice, set April 14 deadline

Airways domestic body, the (NAG) Tuesday served a legal notice to the airline, setting an April 14 deadline for the new management to clear their

Airways along with engineers and senior executives have not been paid for the last three months amid cash-drought in the airline that saw an ownership change last month with banks taking majority shares.

Along with these staff, the airline has defaulted on the payment of March salaries to other employees as well.

"My client (NAG) calls upon the management of Airways to pay their outstanding salaries for January, February and March, by April 14 (and future salaries by the first of every month," said in a legal notice.

"Failing which my client shall be constrained to resort to all constitutional and legal means available with them to ensure payment of their salaries," the notice stated.

The claims to represent around 1,100 of the total 1,600 of the carrier.

Late March, the guild had warned of a "no flying call" from April 1 over the delayed salaries, which they had deferred to April 14.